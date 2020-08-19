The proven cinematic powers of Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray are together again in On the Rocks, a lifeline of sorts for Lost in Translation enthusiasts from A24 and Apple TV+.

On Wednesday, the first trailer for the notably pre-pandemic NYC tale was released and sees Murray playing Felix, father to Rashida Jones' character Laura. Felix, as the trailer sets up quite nicely, is convinced that Laura's husband—played by Marlon Wayans—is stepping out on her under the guise of being busy with work.

"It's kind of the clash of how they look at relationships and also how your relationship with your parent affects your relationships in your life," Coppola told 92Y back in April of the film, which she says sees Murray as a "sophisticated playboy" type of father. "We finished a little while ago. It's the two of them as a father and daughter sort of on a little adventure to spy on her husband. It's a lot of them talking about life and men and women over martinis in New York."

The cast for the film, which is certainly among the most stokedness-inducing 2020 entries for indie heads, also boasts Jenny Slate and Jessica Henwick.

On the Rocks launches this October in select theaters and on Apple TV+.