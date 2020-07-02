The 2002 MTV animated show Clone High is receiving a reboot, as it will be included in the slate of classic MTV shows returning under ViacomCBS' new MTV Studios. Creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence will executive produce the "reimagined" version of the show. South Park writer Erica Rivinoja, who wrote on the original Clone High, will act as showrunner.

"We are thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series," ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group president Chris McCarthy said. McCarthy also oversees Comedy Central, MTV, and several other media channels.

For those unfamiliar with the early 2000s animated comedy series, the show centered around parodying the common high school teen drama archetype, having clones of famous historical figures going to school together and acting like regular teenagers.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have gone on to do great things following the success they had on their first show. The two went on to head feature films like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and 21 Jump Street, winning an Oscar for producing the blockbuster animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This announcement follows news of several other classic animated shows receiving revamps through the newly created MTV Studios, including Beavis and Butt-head and a spinoff of Daria, Jodie, with Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the new main character. Both of those shows will be launched under Comedy Central. There is still no word on which channel the Clone High reboot will live.