Comedy Central is giving new life to the '90s Mike Judge classic Beavis and Butt-Head.

On Wednesday, the network confirmed the inking of an "expansive deal" with Judge that will ultimately reward fans with (at least) two seasons of the new Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as an undisclosed number of spinoffs and specials.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central," Chris McCarthy, Comedy Central's President of Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a press release. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

The latest entries in the Butt-Head canon, fittingly, will see our titular makeshift heroes traipsing their way through what Comedy Central promises will be "meta-themes" aimed at capturing the viewership of both longtime fans and a new generation.

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said on Wednesday.

Back in 2011, the satirical animated hit made a one-season return on its original home of MTV.

And in the years since the full-length movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, fans—and Judge himself—have openly pondered the possibilities of a cinematic resurgence for the duo of idiot savants.

Earlier this month, Comedy Central announced the impending launch of Daria spinoff Jodie. Daria, of course, was itself part of the Beavis and Butt-Head Cinematic Universe.