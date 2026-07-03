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Latest Stories

The Lord of the Rings The Fellowship of the Ring." Pictured is Ian McKellen as Gandalf with Elijah Wood as Frodo.
Pop Culture

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Being Developed at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has struck a multi-year deal with a rights-holding Swedish gaming company, allowing them to release new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.

Jose Martinez1239 days ago
General view of the Triple 5 soul booth at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2007
Style

Camella Ehlke Announces Triple Five Soul Relaunch

Camella Ehlke, who launched the streetwear brand in 1989, confirmed the news Wednesday and told fans the first drop will arrive for spring/summer 2023.

Joshua Espinoza1282 days ago
Daredevil is coming back to Disney+
Pop Culture

Marvel Reviving ‘Daredevil’ for New Disney+ Series

News of the series comes more than three years after Netflix canceled its 'Daredevil' show. The revival will be written/produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Joshua Espinoza1520 days ago
Jackass coming back as a tv show
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Returning as New TV Show on Paramount+

Following the success of 'Jackass Forever,' the Johnny Knoxville-led institution is set to return to its TV roots with a new show headed to Paramount+.

Joe Price1536 days ago
the-matrix
Pop Culture

Lana Wachowski Explains Why She Revived Neo and Trinity for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The first trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' arrived last week, and fans are curious to learn how the film will continue the story of Neo and Trinity.

Joe Price1768 days ago
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vax
Music

Juvenile Updates “Back That Azz Up” for Pandemic Era With “Vax That Thang Up” f/ Mannie Fresh and Mia X

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X link up with the BLK dating app for a pandemic-inspired reworking of the classic 1999 single "Back That Azz Up."

Trace William Cowen1836 days ago
icarly trailer
Pop Culture

'iCarly' Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

The trailer kicks off with clips from the original series before flashing forward to Carly and Freddie now in their 20s, attempting to revive their famous show.

Brenton Blanchet1872 days ago
ducks
Pop Culture

Original 'Mighty Ducks' Actors Coming Back for Episode of Disney+ Revival

Familiar faces from the classic 'Mighty Ducks' movies are set to return to the ice for a special reunion episode of the Disney+ revival series.

Jordan Rose1947 days ago
Yo! MTV Raps
Music

'Yo! MTV Raps,' 'Unplugged,' and VH1's 'Behind the Music' Will Return on Paramount+

The Paramount+ streaming service is launching on March 4 and with it comes the return of several iconic music shows including 'Yo! MTV Raps.'

Xavier Hamilton1969 days ago
trump apprentice
Life

Trump Reportedly Discussed 'The Apprentice' Revival as He Gets Ready to Leave White House

According to a new report, Donald Trump has allegedly discussed the possibility of rebooting 'The Apprentice' as he prepares to leave the White House.

tara mahadevan2037 days ago
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Steven Soderbergh attends the Netflix "High Flying Bird" Film Comment Select Special Screening.
Pop Culture

Steven Soderbergh Says Barry Jenkins and André Holland Planning ‘The Knick’ Revival

Steven Soderbergh revealed that Barry Jenkins and André Holland have started to lay the groundwork for a new season of ‘The Knick.’

Jose Martinez2122 days ago
Writer, director and producer Lee Daniels
Pop Culture

‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot With Black Cast Coming From Fred Savage and Lee Daniels

Original 'The Wonder Years' star Fred Savage will direct the pilot and executive produce alongside Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, and more.

Xavier Hamilton2200 days ago
Phil lord
Pop Culture

‘Reimagined’ Version of MTV’s ‘Clone High’ in the Works With Creators on Board

A "reimagined" version of the classic MTV animated series 'Clone High' is included in a slate of old-school animated shows set to make a return.

Jordan Rose2206 days ago
Mario Mascot
Pop Culture

Nintendo Reportedly Plans to Celebrate Mario's 35th Anniversary With Remastered Games for Switch

Nintendo has big plans in the works for Super Mario's 35th anniversary.

Gavin Evans2300 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Fans Celebrate “XO Tour Llif3” Sequel on ‘Eternal Atake’

The track includes some words of love from Uzi to fans for their years of support and patience.

Trace William Cowen2324 days ago
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martin and will
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Talk Reuniting for 'Bad Boys for Life' on 'Ellen'

The long-awaited third and final entry in the franchise arrives next month.

Trace William Cowen2417 days ago
mary louise parker
Pop Culture

'Weeds' Revival in Development at Starz With Mary-Louise Parker Attached to Return

Showtime's 'Weeds' ended in 2012 after eight seasons, but now it's coming back for a revival on Starz.

Joe Price2443 days ago
ca
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Charlie's Angels' Trailer Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed the new take on the franchise, which arrives next month.

Trace William Cowen2471 days ago

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