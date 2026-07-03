Latest Stories
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Being Developed at Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. has struck a multi-year deal with a rights-holding Swedish gaming company, allowing them to release new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.
Camella Ehlke Announces Triple Five Soul Relaunch
Camella Ehlke, who launched the streetwear brand in 1989, confirmed the news Wednesday and told fans the first drop will arrive for spring/summer 2023.
Marvel Reviving ‘Daredevil’ for New Disney+ Series
News of the series comes more than three years after Netflix canceled its 'Daredevil' show. The revival will be written/produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.
'Jackass' Returning as New TV Show on Paramount+
Following the success of 'Jackass Forever,' the Johnny Knoxville-led institution is set to return to its TV roots with a new show headed to Paramount+.
Lana Wachowski Explains Why She Revived Neo and Trinity for 'The Matrix Resurrections'
The first trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' arrived last week, and fans are curious to learn how the film will continue the story of Neo and Trinity.
Juvenile Updates “Back That Azz Up” for Pandemic Era With “Vax That Thang Up” f/ Mannie Fresh and Mia X
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X link up with the BLK dating app for a pandemic-inspired reworking of the classic 1999 single "Back That Azz Up."
'iCarly' Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Revival
The trailer kicks off with clips from the original series before flashing forward to Carly and Freddie now in their 20s, attempting to revive their famous show.
Original 'Mighty Ducks' Actors Coming Back for Episode of Disney+ Revival
Familiar faces from the classic 'Mighty Ducks' movies are set to return to the ice for a special reunion episode of the Disney+ revival series.
'Yo! MTV Raps,' 'Unplugged,' and VH1's 'Behind the Music' Will Return on Paramount+
The Paramount+ streaming service is launching on March 4 and with it comes the return of several iconic music shows including 'Yo! MTV Raps.'
Trump Reportedly Discussed 'The Apprentice' Revival as He Gets Ready to Leave White House
According to a new report, Donald Trump has allegedly discussed the possibility of rebooting 'The Apprentice' as he prepares to leave the White House.
Steven Soderbergh Says Barry Jenkins and André Holland Planning ‘The Knick’ Revival
Steven Soderbergh revealed that Barry Jenkins and André Holland have started to lay the groundwork for a new season of ‘The Knick.’
‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot With Black Cast Coming From Fred Savage and Lee Daniels
Original 'The Wonder Years' star Fred Savage will direct the pilot and executive produce alongside Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, and more.
‘Reimagined’ Version of MTV’s ‘Clone High’ in the Works With Creators on Board
A "reimagined" version of the classic MTV animated series 'Clone High' is included in a slate of old-school animated shows set to make a return.
Nintendo Reportedly Plans to Celebrate Mario's 35th Anniversary With Remastered Games for Switch
Nintendo has big plans in the works for Super Mario's 35th anniversary.
Lil Uzi Vert Fans Celebrate “XO Tour Llif3” Sequel on ‘Eternal Atake’
The track includes some words of love from Uzi to fans for their years of support and patience.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Talk Reuniting for 'Bad Boys for Life' on 'Ellen'
The long-awaited third and final entry in the franchise arrives next month.
'Weeds' Revival in Development at Starz With Mary-Louise Parker Attached to Return
Showtime's 'Weeds' ended in 2012 after eight seasons, but now it's coming back for a revival on Starz.
Watch the New 'Charlie's Angels' Trailer Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska
Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed the new take on the franchise, which arrives next month.