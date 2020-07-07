Originally launched last year, animated series Pass The Meerkat cropped up to pierce through the crowded podcast scene with a fresh take on the format. Each week, the group of nine friends — Vish, Tim, Manny, GBengz, Pedro, Dej, Fabbz, Eman and Sheikh — come together for 15 minutes of conversation, jokes and skits, all of which are brought to life by their animation time. As with all good ideas, the concept is simple and the execution is precise.

Last season consisted of four episodes, each with inspired titles ("Lips Her Harder", "No Dungarees, No Entry!", "Little Man, Big Dreams" and "Trims, Trials And Tribulations") and focusing around a particular topic. Each episode starts with a jumping-off point, but things usually take a detour with hilarious results. Now it's back for its second season and it's only getting better.

Watch the first episode below.

Episode 1: Hunger Games

For the first episode, Hunger Games, the boys decide that they need to work on their chat-up lines so that they're not too rusty when lockdown is fully lifted. Taking turns in the roles of hopeful romantics and disinterested women, it doesn't take long before their competitive spirits take hold and they start to chip away at each other's egos.