Idris Elba is adding to his already-impressive resume by landing a first-look deal with Apple TV+.

Elba will produce global series and feature films for the streaming service through his Green Door Pictures production company, Deadline reports. Elba founded Green Door in 2013 with the goal of developing new talent and promoting established talent to increase inclusion, representation, and diversity. Elba and his company have produced Ricky Staub’s Concrete Cowboy, the comedy In The Long Run, and Quibi's Elba vs Block. Elba and Green Door also produced the recently canceled Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie.

Along with increasing his production credits, Elba has maintained an onscreen presence. He's made appearances in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Avengers: Infinity War, and Molly’s Game and is set star in Suicide Squad 2.

Elba also starred in the popular drama series Luther. During a conversation with Sky News, Elba claimed there are talks about giving the franchise the movie treatment.

"I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film," Elba said. "And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

Coincidentally, the woman who originally brought Luther to BBC, Jay Hunt, is now the European content chief at Apple. Elba's first-look deal follows a series of partnerships Apple TV+ has brokered with top tier talent like Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuarón, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Simon Kinberg, Sharon Horgan, and more.