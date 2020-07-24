HBO saved the best for last in 2020.

In conjunction with digital ComicCon, the premium network unleashed its final trailer for Lovecraft Country—the much-anticipated series from Jordan Peele and Misha Green.

Based on Matt Ruff's 2016 novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country tells the story of Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), an African-American man who travels across the Jim Crow-era South in search of his missing father. Black is eventually joined by his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), who struggle to survive the various evils present in the south. And it's more than just the local racists.

"When I first read Lovecraft Country I knew it had the potential to be unlike anything else on television," Green said in 2017, following the series' announcement. "... J.J., Bad Robot, Warner Bros, and HBO are all in the business of pushing the limits when it comes to storytelling, and I am beyond thrilled to be working with them on this project."

You can check out the full Lovecraft Country trailer above. The series also stars Michael K. Williams, Abbey Lee, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Chung, and more. It will premiere on HBO Aug. 16