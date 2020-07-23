Following the announcement that Christopher Nolan's Tenet was once again being delayed due to obvious concerns brought on by continued COVID-19 complications, AMC Theatres said Thursday that it was now planning to reopen its U.S. locations "in mid to late August."

In a press release shared Thursday, an AMC rep explained the decision, which should make a great deal of sense to everyone even without considering blockbuster-related release delays.

"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' Tenet and Disney's Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens," the rep said. "Looking abroad, approximately one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally."

Previously, AMC had announced plans to reopen in the U.S. on July 15, a date which was later pushed back to July 30—and now—bumped all the way into August. As it stands now with regards to Tenet, which was originally due on July 15, the presumed Nolan instaclassic is currently holding an undated status. Many have speculated that a rollout for the film could see an international opening preceding a theatrical drop in the U.S., with the latter very likely remaining a limited affair if Warner Bros. sticks to its 2020 window.

As for simply pushing the film to the streaming market, a path many high-profile releases have taken amid the pandemic, AT&T CEO John Stankey has confirmed that isn't the cards.

"Is it going to happen with a movie like Tenet or something like Wonder Woman?" Stankey said of the possibility of Tenet hitting HBO Max early, per Deadline's report on Thursday. "I'd be very surprised if that would be the case. In fact, I can assure you with Tenet, that's not going to be the case."

As there is quite literally nothing else to do at the moment, many have reacted strongly to AMC's latest move and—by extension—the current U.S.-related uncertainty surrounding the next Nolan chapter: