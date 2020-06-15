A new trailer has just arrived for a new first-person shooter game out of EA, Lucasfilm, and Motive Studios that is set to focus on the iconic Star Wars starfighter dogfight combat sequences.

Launching on Oct. 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC consoles, Star Wars: Squadrons is centered around the players engaging in high-octane starship battles and being able to either fight for the New Republic or the Imperial fleet. Players can to enlist a crew of their own and engage in strategic 5v5 multiplayer space battles with the goal of destroying the opposing flagship in Fleet Battles. There will also be a single-player aspect to the game as well, giving players a chance to dive into an immersive story from the unique new perspective of a starfighter pilot.

When discussing the gameplay and inspiration behind Star Wars: Squadrons, Motive Studios creative director Ian Frazier described how his team developed an authentic storyline to incorporate into the game.

“We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter,” said Frazier. “Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live.”

No live gameplay has been revealed yet, but stay tuned this Thursday for more info.

You can watch the reveal trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons up top. It is available for pre-order here.