Keke Palmer took the streets on Tuesday demanding justice for George Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.

The 26-year-old actress/singer was spotted at a demonstration in Los Angeles, where she approached members of the National Guard and tried to convince them to show their support for the protests. A now-viral video, shared by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz, begins with Palmer reminding the soldiers of President Donald Trump's recent tweet that threatened violence against certain demonstrators whom he referred to as "thugs."

"You have to pay attention to what's going on. We have a president who's trying to incite a race war," she told the soldiers. "... You have people in here that need your help. This is when you and y'all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you."

One of the soldiers told Palmer he agrees.

"Then march beside us," she said to him. "Get your people. March beside us ... show us you're here for us ... Please, just do it. Be the change."

The solider then explained to Palmer he could only march to the end of the street, as he is required to remain at his post and "control this area."

Palmer didn't give up. She continued to encourage the soldier to participate in the march, but was told he must stay in the area to protect the surrounding businesses.

"OK. I'm at a loss, man, 'cause that's not enough," Palmer said.

Her fellow protesters then asked the man if he could take a knee to show his support for the demonstration. He did so and was joined by his fellow soldier, causing the crowd to erupt in cheers and applause.

You can check out the interaction in the video below.