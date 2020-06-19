It took a decade of relentless pressure, but a new Skate game is officially in development.

Skate director Deran Chung and creative director Chris "Cuz" Parry made the announcement during Thursday's EA Play Live 2020, stressing that this game is still in its early stages.

The third installment of Skate series came out in 2010. Soon after, people were clamoring for Skate 4, and constantly pestering EA over social media to turn their dreams into reality.

"You commented this into existence — amazing," Parry said of the decade-long push from Skate fans.

It's unclear if this game will be known as Skate 4 or a reboot to the franchise. Either way, people were just excited to hear that something new is in the works.

Gameplay footage for Star Wars: Squadrons was also unveiled during EA Play Live 2020. Check it out below.

Learn more about the definitive Star Wars pilot experience in our #StarWarsSquadrons gameplay trailer! pic.twitter.com/ma6zdfnCVX — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 18, 2020

EA also announced that Apex Legends will be headed to Nintendo Switch and Steam in the fall.