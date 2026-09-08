Steve McPherson Portrait

Steve McPherson

Joined July 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

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Complex and Kevin Durant Talk MVP Status, "NBA 2K15", and Missing Practice for Video Games

Kevin Durant, MVP and NBA 2K15 talks to Complex about his accolades.

Steve McPherson4517 days ago
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Video Game March Madness: Franchise Versus Franchise Round 2

Round two gets even more heated.

Steve McPherson4558 days ago
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Video Game March Madness: Franchise Versus Franchise Single Elimination Tournaments

Prepare to be judged edition.

Steve McPherson4560 days ago
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"NBA 2K14" and How to Run All-Star Plays This All-Star Weekend

Put us in, coach.

Steve McPherson4597 days ago
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The Best Free Agent Pickups in "NBA 2K14's" MyGM Mode

Squad the F up.

Steve McPherson4639 days ago
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Take a Bow: The Greatest Xbox 360 Video Games of the Last Generation

This gen becomes last gen.

Steve McPherson4683 days ago
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Take a Bow: The Best PlayStation 3 Video Games of This Generation

A 21 gun salute seems appropriate.

Steve McPherson4691 days ago
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10 New Features That Make "NBA 2K14" Better Than Ever

Great job, 2K.

Steve McPherson4721 days ago
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"NBA 2K14": The Best Guide to Online Etiquette and Good Sportsmanship

Don't be the guy who picks Miami everytime.

Steve McPherson4734 days ago
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Review: "NBA 2K14", the Reign Continues for LeBron James and 2K Games

Basketball isn't easy.

Steve McPherson4742 days ago
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"Street Fighter" and Your Favorite NBA Player: A Side by Side Comparison

D. Wade does look a lot like Cody, now that you mention it.

Steve McPherson4775 days ago
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The 25 Greatest Players in "NBA 2K" History

The cream rises to the top.

Steve McPherson4805 days ago
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The Evolution of Basketball Video Games

From 8-bit ballin' to a virtual LeBron James.

Steve McPherson4838 days ago
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How To Beat The Miami Heat In "NBA 2K13"

Here's the tips for after tip-off.

Steve McPherson4851 days ago
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The 50 Best EA FIFA Players of All Time

Get your roster right.

Steve McPherson4868 days ago
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The 25 Best "NBA 2K" Teams Of All Time

The rosters you need to beat the best.

Steve McPherson4875 days ago

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