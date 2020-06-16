T.I.'s parenting has been in question since claiming that he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah to confirm that she's still a virgin and that her hymen is intact. This created a firestorm on social media that played out during Monday's episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

Tip's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, explained that the family found out about the rapper's comments while on vacation in Mexico.

"We're in Mexico, we're all having a great time, when all of a sudden, I look at my phone, and Tip’s all over it," Tiny said.

For Deyjah, she admits to her cousins that T.I. did go to the gynecologist with her since she was around 14 or 15 years old. She described to them that it's not a scenario where she has the autonomy to go without him claiming that she "couldn't have said 'no.'"

"I'm scrolling on Twitter and I see I'm tagged in a post and all I see is 'gynecologist,' and I didn't even need to read the whole title. I just knew. My heart sank. I'm very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed," Deyjah said. "I'm embarrassed, for sure. I'm trying to put it in the back of my mind so I'm not really thinking about it. I know it's not healthy. But I've been doing that since I was a child."

She went on to say that the situation impacted her relationship with her father. Although she stopped short of saying that he's a bad parent, she did tell her cousins that she's "looking at him differently because of this."

T.I. on the other hand insists that the comments he made on the podcast were jokes. He told his mother, Violeta Latrice, that he did go to the doctor with Deyjah in the past. But, he "embellished" the story for entertainment.

"I told a joke that was laced in truth, also [with] a lot of major embellishments," Tip said during his confessional interview. "I was speaking past tense. People thought I was speaking present day. I never put a sign on the door—that's absolutely false."

When these comments first surfaced in November, people took to Twitter where they ripped T.I. for his invasive parenting. Although he claimed his comments were hyperbolized for the podcast, viewers could see that Deyjah was emotionally hurt by her father's antics during the episode. Also, T.I. attempted to evade having a conversation with his daughter about the incident as to not disrupt the "energy." This behavior reignited the flames for those who believe that Tip should be condemned for his lack of empathy.