Delroy Lindo and Spike Lee reconnected for the Netflix Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods. Along with putting together a scene-stealing performance, Lindo unintentionally created a meme in the process.

Lindo plays the role of Paul in the film. At a certain point in the movie, Lindo's character ends up dancing in a club to Marvin Gaye's "Got to Give it Up."

This near-15 seconds of pure joy and grooving has taken on a life of its own. It's now being used to break up the tension that stained the timeline in hopes to remind people how fun a meme can be. To do this, people are syncing Lindo's moves with different tracks as well as accompanying it with jokes.