There's a new Crash Bandicoot entry on the way, and it picks up after the events of the third game for the original PlayStation, 1998's Warped.

Developed by Toys for Bob, the studio behind the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was unveiled alongside a fast-paced gameplay trailer on Monday. The trailer showcases plenty of colorful environments, and the same platformer style the original trilogy is known for. Additionally, the trailer revealed the release date, with It's About Time launching on PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 2, 2020. So far, there's no word on whether fans can expect the game to arrive on Nintendo Switch or PC sometime in the future.

Starring the titular bandicoot and his sister Coco, the fourth entry appears to ignore all the games that came after Warped. While the original Naughty Dog-developed trilogy was remastered for PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2017 by Vicarious Visions, there hasn't been an original console entry in the franchise since 2008. Sales of the N. Sane Trilogy exceeded the expectations of publisher Activision, so it would make sense they'd want to revisit the classic Crash style in a new title. As of February 2019, Activision revealed that the game has sold over 10 million units across the four platforms.

Watch the trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time above.