Sharknado star, Tara Reid, is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in the film adaptation of Netflix's Tiger King docu-series.

Reid's manager and business partner, Philippe Ashfield, confirmed to People Magazine that Reid is talking to producers to play Joe Exotic's rival, Carole Baskin.

"We can't say much other than she is being considered by the producers of the Tiger King production," Ashfield said in a statement.

He went on to tell Page Six that Reid thought the show was "extremely interesting." Also, the actress feels "she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well" because they have a "similar look."

Along with a rumored movie, other Tiger King projects are in the works. Nicolas Cage has agreed to play Joe Exotic in an eight-episode scripted series that follows the zookeeper's life. The show is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and is based on Leif Reigstad's Texas Monthly article, "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild."

Also, Universal Content Productions is looking to turn Exotic's eccentric podcast into a scripted series. The show has yet to find a home network but Kate McKinnon has signed on to star as Carole Baskin in the show.