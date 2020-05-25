Less than a week after the official announcement of the 'Snyder Cut' of Justice League, director David Ayer has suggested there's an 'Ayer Cut' of Suicide Squad. When DC fans were celebrating Zack Snyder's long-awaited director's cut, others started to rally behind Ayer's original vision for the 2016 superhero film. In a tweet made in Spanish, Ayer confirmed the existence of such a director's cut, and said that it's almost finished besides some visual effects shots.

Ayer has often made it clear that the production on Suicide Squad was a troubled one, with Warner Bros. requesting reshoots while multiple editors were hired to assemble what would eventually become the theatrical cut. It's no secret that a lot of footage didn't make it to the big screen, something that Ayer has lamented in the past. Responding to fans on Twitter, he's implied that he wants his cut to see the light of day.

"Of course it exists," he said in response to a fan. "And it is almost complete except for some visual effects." In subsequent tweet made in English, he added that his preferred cut wouldn't be too hard to complete. "It would be incredibly cathartic for me," he wrote. "It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen."

It remains to be seen whether much will come out of fans requesting Ayer's cut of the film, but the Snyder Cut is headed to HBO Max next year.