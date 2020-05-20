For years fans have clamored for the powers-that-be to #ReleasetheSnyderCut version of Justice League. And now Variety has learned that HBO Max has delivered, with it set to be released in 2021.

Snyder confirmed the news in a tweet:

And so too did HBO in a press release.

"After global passionate fan calls to action and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that it will exclusively world premiere Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC feature film Justice League in 2021," they wrote. "Snyder surprised fans with the news this morning during a live online commentary of his film Man of Steel with Henry Cavill."

Snyder also thanked HBO Max, Warner Bros. and fans for making this development possible.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized," the director said. "Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.” He explained that it's going to be an "entirely new thing."

For those who've managed to dodge any news on this up until now, the "cut" is the original version of Justice League that was being overseen by Snyder until he had to step away from his position due to a family tragedy. The film was then completed by Joss Whedon, with the latter's version being the one that made it into theaters.

The film went on to bring in $650 million worldwide on a $300 million budget. When compared to The Avengers franchise, it was not viewed favorably. It also holds an underwhelming score of 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The release comes after years of grassroots campaigning from fans, as well as those who actually starred in the film. Cue Jason Momoa's excitement at the news being made public:

As alluded to in HBO's statement on the matter, Snyder announced the decision during a Q&A that happened after a Wednesday virtual screening of his 2013 Superman movie, Man of Steel. Chalk this up to an(other) instance of rumors panning out.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that it's not yet clear if the release will be made through a single four-hour epic or six TV-style "chapters." So, be on the lookout for news on that.