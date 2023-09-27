Best New Artists

Before I knew who Benjamin Earl Turner was, at least three people sent me a link to his latest video and said I had to watch. I am an obnoxious person and skeptical of everything, so before I watched, I Googled. The first thing I discovered about Benjamin Earl Turner is that he’s a successful actor. He’s had roles in shows like Snowfall and Blindspotting. I had never seen either.

But as an obnoxious person, I already had doubts. I assumed that he’s got advantages like connections in the film world and budgets to make high quality videos. I was ready to hate on it, or at least employ a critical viewpoint.

So I watched, and I’m convinced that it’s impossible to hate on this. Benjamin Earl Turner’s intense, lyrically-fueled style is enough to demand attention, but his music video for “HEADSPACE/BENT" is incredible, one the most stunning music videos in recent memory. I won’t give away too much, but the video is directed by Abteen Bagheri, shot by a team on 16mm film, and stars Benjamin alongside his seven-foot tall animatronic sidekick. It was independently funded.

Hearing from Benjamin, it's clear that he’s aware of what it takes for an artist to go all-in on their vision, and also of his own advantages: “My experience making this video opened my eyes to how critical it is that other creatives get this opportunity," he says. “I think in many ways artists go a long time without ever having investment in their ideas. This morphs into self-judgment, perpetuating the false narrative of not being ‘good enough.’ I believe instead there are a bevy of artists out there who might move the world by their work, if they had some of the resources to do so.”

On the music side of his career, Benjamin Earl Turner has already collaborated with artists like Noname and Saba, done a Boiler Room performance at Art Basel, and headlined a show in Paris. Even with those accomplishments, this “HEADSPACE/BENT” release feels like a dramatic inflection point, and according to Benjamin, he’s just getting started.—Jacob Moore