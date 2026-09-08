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Alex Gardner

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Director of Strategy, Pigeons and Planes

Joined July 2014 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

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Pigeons & Planes' Best New Artists of 2018 (So Far)

These artists made some of the best, most progressive music we've heard in 2018.

Alex Gardner3003 days ago
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Best New Artists of the Month

Essential rising artists only.

Alex Gardner3032 days ago
lil week

10 Essential Albums by Lil Rappers

Lil rappers have made some big albums.

Alex Gardner3052 days ago
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Best New Artists of the Month

The best new artists to catch our eye in the month of April.

Alex Gardner3062 days ago
cuco

Who Is Cuco?

One of 2018's most exciting rising artists is a 19-year-old Mexican American who makes music in his bedroom. Meet Cuco.

Alex Gardner3066 days ago
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How Did All These Lil Rappers Get Their Names?

There are a lot of Lil rappers, but why?

Alex Gardner3079 days ago
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Watch Curren$y Get Interviewed By Puppies

The prolific Louisana rapper talks Lil Wayne, Master P, running his own label, and much more.

Alex Gardner3235 days ago
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Rich Chigga, Keith Ape, and XXXTENTACION Link Up for "Gospel"

Rich Chigga debuted the track at Rolling Loud festival, and it goes hard.

Alex Gardner3416 days ago
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Lil Yachty and The Sailing Team Went Crazy on the Pigeons & Planes Stage at ComplexCon

Another crazy performance on the Pigeons & Planes stage.

Alex Gardner3602 days ago
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Pharrell Introduced His I Am Other Artists on the P&P Stage at ComplexCon

Another special ComplexCon moment.

Alex Gardner3602 days ago
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Watch Jazz Cartier's Surprise Performance on the Pigeons & Planes Stage at ComplexCon

The Toronto rapper was our secret guest and his energy was incredible.

Alex Gardner3603 days ago
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Johan Brought Out Mr Hudson on the Pigeons & Planes Stage at ComplexCon

An early surprise guest on Day 1 of ComplexCon.

Alex Gardner3603 days ago
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Jamie xx Makes a Playlist of His Favorite Music

The man bringing light to the xx's world of darkness gives us a list of songs for every occasion.

Alex Gardner4124 days ago
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The Best Songs of 2014 (So Far)

At the midway point of 2014, we choose our favorite songs by Drake, Iggy Azalea, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Alex Gardner4462 days ago
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The Best Albums of 2014 (So Far)

Halfway through the year we rank our favorite albums of 2014, including Lana Del Rey 'Ultraviolence', YG 'My Krazy Life', Sam Smith 'In the Lonely Hour', & more

Alex Gardner4469 days ago
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"So Far Gone" Five Years Gone: Complex Staff Reflects on Drake's Breakthrough Mixtape

It's already been five years. A look back.

Alex Gardner4599 days ago
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The Week In Music Writing

A look back at post-Grammy madness and much, much Macklemore.

Alex Gardner4610 days ago

The Week In Music Writing

Like to read about music? Here's a selection of the week's best music writing.

Alex Gardner4631 days ago

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