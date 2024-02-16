Chicago Rapper Kaicrewsade Inspires Everyone Around Him. Including Me.

“People still love articles, man. Maybe there aren’t as many of us, but we still love reading articles.”

That’s coming from 21-year-old Makhi Miller—Kai for short—from the West Side of Chicago. He’s a rapper (under the name Kaicrewsade), a community organizer, and someone who’s followed Pigeons & Planes and other music publications since his teenage years.

I called him after discovering his song “Chickenscratch!” through a friend. It immediately became one of my most listened to new songs. On the call, I was just looking to get some background info, but we ended up talking about a lot more than music.

He told me about growing up in Chicago, why he’s organizing open mic nights, and how seeing the rise of artists like Saba, Noname, Smino, and Chance The Rapper helped mold his view of the world and his own surroundings. I told him about things on the Pigeons & Planes side, why music discovery is a challenge today, and how I miss writing articles but it isn’t the priority it used to be.

It’s ironic, because when I spoke to him, I was planning on getting just enough information to make an Instagram post about his latest song. Even though Pigeons & Planes was built off blog posts and editorial features about rising talent, the days of people reading thousands of words about artists they don’t know are long gone. At least that’s what it feels like.

After hearing Kai talk about articles still mattering, even if it’s to a smaller audience, it made me think there may be more than an Instagram post from this conversation. That’s what a conversation with Kai will do to you—when he talks about music, his city, and his community, the passion is contagious. So here we are. Meet Kaicrewsade.