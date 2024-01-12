The Pigeons & Planes Compilation Album Rollout Begins With Kenny Mason and Paris Texas Collab

We're finally able to unveil the first single from the new Pigeons & Planes compilation album, See You Next Year 2. What better way to kick things off than "Big Bank" by Kenny Mason, Paris Texas, and Billy Lemos—three of the most exciting artists in music right now.

We've been fans of Kenny, Paris Texas, and Billy since we first discovered each of them, so we were excited that they were open to getting involved with this project. To see the creativity, chemistry, and open-minded approach to collaboration firsthand during the SYNY 2 sessions at Shangri-La took our appreciation to a new level.

Listen to "Big Bank" below and on your preferred streaming service here.