The Second Pigeons & Planes Compilation Album Is Out Now

It's finally here! See You Next Year 2, the new compilation album from Pigeons & Planes, is out now. Recorded over 8 days at Rick Rubin's legendary Shangri-La studios in Malibu, CA, we brought some of our favorite artists together, alongside a host of talented producers and musicians, to join us in this creative paradise and it went better than we could have imagined.
The second edition of our compilation album series features new songs and collaborations from Kenny Mason, Paris Texas, Monte Booker, King Isis, Binki, Billy Lemos, AG Club, ICECOLDBISHOP, Deb Never, skaiwater, Chase Plato, Love Spells, Hamond, and Junior Varsity.
Listen to See You Next Year 2 here.
During the recording sessions, no idea was off limits and you can hear that freedom in the 15-track album. Our schedule was thrown out of the window as artists connected, collaborated, and flowed between the three main studios and pop-up workstations on fold-out tables in bedrooms, living rooms, and even out on the lawn.
The album tracklist is below, but See You Next Year 2 wouldn't have happened without the belief, help, and hard work of so many others, from the engineers at Shangri-La making everyone feel comfortable to the photographers and videographers capturing everything that happened. There are too many people to name here, but just know that it really does take a village to get an ambitious project like this over the finish line.
The album release comes after three singles, “Big Bank” with Kenny Mason, Paris Texas, and Billy Lemos, the soulful AG Club and ICECOLDBISHOP track “How to Cry” (recently co-signed by Elton John and played on his "Rocket Hour" radio show), and “Dope Sick” by Deb Never and Love Spells.
We always planned to make See You Next Year an ongoing initiative where we can support and uplift emerging artists and present music discovery in a new and more tangible way, but the bar has been set incredibly high by our experience creating the first two albums.
See You Next Year 2 is Pigeons & Planes' second compilation album in partnership with Big.AssKids, distributed via Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide. In 2022, we launched the series with the first See You Next Year album, executive produced by Mike Dean and featuring new songs from Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash.