The Second Pigeons & Planes Compilation Album Is Out Now

It's finally here! See You Next Year 2, the new compilation album from Pigeons & Planes, is out now. Recorded over 8 days at Rick Rubin's legendary Shangri-La studios in Malibu, CA, we brought some of our favorite artists together, alongside a host of talented producers and musicians, to join us in this creative paradise and it went better than we could have imagined.

The second edition of our compilation album series features new songs and collaborations from Kenny Mason, Paris Texas, Monte Booker, King Isis, Binki, Billy Lemos, AG Club, ICECOLDBISHOP, Deb Never, skaiwater, Chase Plato, Love Spells, Hamond, and Junior Varsity.

Listen to See You Next Year 2 here.