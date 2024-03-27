Kevin Abstract is Doing Fine, Thanks

Consider the cover of Kevin Abstract’s Blanket as a creative director’s idea of a “cursed image.” The sagging polystyrene ceiling with broken fluorescent lighting, the mismatched skin tone of the translucent man mask with Manson lipliner, the tasteful motion blur, the intimate flash—the tableau is stylish enough to bait the critics and vague enough that every Redditor will think they’re the one who’s cracked the meaning. It practically begs for creepypasta. Who is this figure? Where is this domain that he lords over? What does he subsist on? What is his god?

As for Kevin Abstract, he’s already eaten, he’s got a house in the Hollywood Hills with a gorgeous glass facade, and when I walk in, one of the Nigo house tours is playing on the TV. The legendary BAPE founder is showing an interested camera a bunch of mint condition Kamen Rider figurines. Abstract, who recently released his first solo album since the band he grew up in dissolved, is already working on another. Part of this work is being more deliberate about what he takes in. Abstract has his laptop open, trying to locate the outfit Nigo’s wearing in the part he’s frozen the video on. It’s just a white tee and jeans, but you’d want to know where the white tee and the jeans are from. The simple things are hard to do this well. “I just want better swag this year,” Abstract says. He was less intentional when he was recording last year’s Blanket, an album not everyone knew what to do with. When he was working on his third solo effort, he’d just throw anything on to have motion in the studio. “I was watching movies that I’d already seen, like in high school and it was like coming of age stuff and dark,” he says.

“Coming of age,” “dark,” and a bit “high school” are all fair ways to describe Blanket— he sings at different times about lost love and inspiration, about mixed signals, about texts going green. A lot of this singing is done raspily, through his nose, and this, plus the huge bets on riffs and distortion, are what guide Blanket toward your head and chest. Occasionally it even hits you in the hips. But does it classify as emo? Is it even possible to make “a Sunny Day Real Estate, Modest Mouse type of record” that “hits like a rap album” as mentioned in a press release about the project?