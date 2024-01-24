24 Rising Artists to Watch in 2024

Do people still read intros? Probably not—nobody has time for that. It makes me think of an old saying about music on the radio in the 2000s: “You’ve got seven seconds to capture the listener’s attention with a song. If you don’t do that, they’ll change the station.” In 2024, there’s probably a rule like that for TikTok, but it’s probably more like three seconds.

The sheer volume of content and the way we consume it has changed how music moves, but some of the early growing pains are already starting to work themselves out. Sure, major labels are still scooping up artists left and right off the strength of one viral moment, but we’ve seen this happening for years now, and at this point it’s obvious that most of these things don’t last, especially when they’re tied to gimmicks, desperate attention-grabbing attempts, or shock value.

When it comes to music discovery and the new artists ushering in future styles, sounds, and culture, the ones who really make a difference are almost always the ones who aren’t forever associated with one song or one moment. A lot of the artists who we’re most excited about today are the ones who have proven themselves over at least a couple of years, and the ones who are rallying support around who they are and what they represent, not just one thing they made.