Best New Artists

The pressure to operate out of your realm weighs heavy. The temptation to deviate from your principles, color outside the lines, and grow bored with routine seems insurmountable. Born in Ethiopia and raised in the DMV and LA, Sideshow raps about what he knows and tells his life story in all tenses.

The first time I got hip to Sideshow was “01’beigecamry” from his 2020 album, Farley. Outside the enchanting Prodigy/Security sample, his voice felt so matter-of-fact. No undulating or lingering syllables. It could be mistaken as detached, but his lyrics read like obituaries and journals. The sub 2-minute track says a lot without overstaying its welcome.

“My brother died early had his halo/ Been in a section that I can't go/ I never gave with my change out/ No Jesus piece on me, can never take the slave route.”

Sideshow raps like his merch , videos, and overall artistic concept: what you see is what you get. He doesn’t do quotes or Q&A’s–except for a Hypebeast piece asking frequent collaborator MIKE about his 2019 album tears of joy, displaying genuine humor and mindful observation. It might be cliché, but his raps do the talking. There are no frills and the only bells and whistles will be in the instrumentals (albeit minimal).

This year alone, he’s released two projects. On 2MM DON’T JUST STAND THERE, he weaves quick verses about moving product and losing friends between concise vocal loops. His electric beat selection and no-nonsense cadence continue to shine on JAM, released in August and fully produced by Alexander Spit. Take “Chapter 4: Erc Wind & Fire,” threatening mouthy opps in contrast to the glossy instrumental or staking his claim as rap’s hardest on “Chapter 6: Hard 2 Kill.”