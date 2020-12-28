Every month, we round up some of our favorite new music discoveries. Look back at all of our Best New Artists here and keep up with them all on the Best New Artists playlists on Spotify and Apple.

A few months into quarantine, we debated whether or not to even keep doing these Best New Artists round-ups every month. Without being able to spend time with music in the wild, experience it live, and listen with friends, it's difficult to find excitement in new discoveries. It was even more difficult to be a new artist in 2020.

Still, plenty of artists connected with their fans and made it work, and we didn't skip a month of Best New Artists. Despite it all, 2020 brought us a lot of good music and new acts that got us through days as they dragged on and started to blend together. If you're reading this: cheers to making it through an incredibly trying year. Normally we'd say happy new year, but this year maybe it's more fitting to just say fuck you to 2020, and we'll see you in 2021.