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The crazy expanding world of trap music includes new worthy names popping up every day. Goon Bags didn’t just pop up today, as they’ve been around
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Latest Stories

Desiigner performs at Orpheum Theater on December 28, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Music

Desiigner Defends Goonew's Family for Displaying Late Rapper's Corpse at Club for Funeral

Desiigner believes that Goonew's funeral, which saw the late rapper's body propped upright and placed on stage at a nightclub, adds "new flavor to the game."

Brad Callas1558 days ago
Image of Maryland rapper Goonew
Music

Family of Goonew Addresses Criticism Over Displaying Late Rapper's Corpse at Club

Goonew, who was shot and killed in March at just 24-years-old, was celebrated with what was billed a "final show" at Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C.

Brenton Blanchet1564 days ago
Screenshot of Goonew from Instagram
Music

Maryland Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot at 24 Years Old

Maryland rapper Goonew was fatally shot on Friday at 24 years old. He was known for a slew of mixtapes, most recently 2021's 'Short Temper.'

tara mahadevan1580 days ago

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