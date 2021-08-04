City Girls rapper Yung Miami has been rumored to be in a relationship with Diddy for a while, and now she’s further stirred speculation in an Instagram Stories post.

Earlier this year, Yung Miami kicked off speculation about her dating life when she shared a series of photos ending with a snap of her holding hands with Diddy. The pair were both in attendance at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday in Atlanta. Diddy later shared the same photo, although neither of them have confirmed or denied the speculation so far.

This week, the two have fueled the rumor mill once again with a post Yung Miami shared via her IG Stories. The since-deleted clip shows Miami sitting on the lap of someone who appears to be Diddy, sipping on DeLeón tequila, which Diddy purchased a 50 percent stake in back in 2014.

Miami previously dated Kodak Black; they split prior to his time behind bars. She also dated producer Southside, with whom she shares daughter Summer Miami, born in 2019. She had also had a son, Jai Malik Wiggins, Jr., in 2014 before forming City Girls with JT.

Diddy, meanwhile, was last connected with Cassie Ventura, who, he dated from 2007 to 2018.

Check out reactions to JT and the mogul who goes by Love seemingly cozying up below.