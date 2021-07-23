Yung Bleu has shot beyond the stars and landed on the moon with his debut album, Moon Boy, with features from Drake, Gunna, Big Sean, Kehlani, and several others.

Still probably feeling the dizzying head rush from his chart-topping track “You’re Mine Still” remix featuring Drake that took the airways by storm this past year, Yung Bleu is doubling down on the romantic crooning and rhythmic exercise on his debut album. Challenging himself by loading the album with some of music’s biggest names right now, Bleu proves that he can spar with the best of them and put together a comprehensive performance without feeling like he’s just tacking on features.

Bleu took to Instagram on the eve of Moon Boy’s release to share some words of encouragement that rap OG Yo Gotti told him before the album dropped.

“That Nigga @yogotti leaned over and said these exact words “Yung Nigga I love your vision, I love the way you hustle back against the wall. You dnt wait on nobody you attack shit” that shit was motivation from a real hustler that let me no I’m doing sum right,” he wrote in the caption.

Before the album dropped, Bleu also announced that he would be going on a North American tour. It’s set to kick off in Minneapolis on August 16 and hit major cities, including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are on sale right now.

Listen to Yung Bleu’s debut album, Moon Boy, featuring Drake, Gunna, and more down below.