After years of anticipation, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Birdman have finally delivered their collaborative mixtape.

From the Bayou was announced all the way back in March 2018, shortly before YoungBoy released his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name. At the time, Birdman shared the cover art, nine-song tracklist, and March 22 release date. But unfortunately for fans, the project remained in the vault over the next several years with no indication of when it would see the light of day.

At the end of last month, Birdman posted an updated cover and tracklist for From the Bayou; it now spans 13 tracks, with titles like “100 Rounds, “Choppa Boy,” “Alligator Walk,” and “How Ya Kno.”

Listen to From the Bayou on all major streaming services now, including Spotify below.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again also shared a two-for-one video for “Heart & Soul” and “Alligator Walk”:

From the Bayou comes a little more than two months after YoungBoy put out his Sincerely, Kentrell album. While speaking to DJ Akademiks, YB confirmed he still had one more album to release before he fulfilled his contact with Atlantic Records.

“Probably drop one more mixtape, then I’ma drop my album and it’s over with,” he said during the conversation. “They ain’t gonna come back to me, because I ain’t trying to hear shit they got to say.”