Not long after teasing his fans with new music during a performance at Rolling Loud Miami last month, Young Thug has shared his new song and video “Tick Tock.”

The colorful track, which features Thug at his most fun, is from the rapper’s long-awaited new album Punk. Complete with wild punchlines and overtly buoyant production flourishes, “Tick Tock” is a promising indication of what Thugger has up his sleeve for the follow-up to 2019’s So Much Fun. The record is slated to be released on Oct. 15, so we won’t have to wait much longer to hear what Punk is all about.

Thug premiered “Tick Tock” at Rolling Loud, and he made sure to let his fans know Punk was finally coming soon. “Yo, so listen,” he told the crowd in a video of his performance. “I’m about to put this album out, right? It’s called Punk. If I can perform something off of the album say, ‘Hell yeah!’”

Back in 2019, Thugger said that he was gearing up to release a follow-up to what had been billed as his debut studio album. "So Much Fun is like nothing to be thought about. It’s only for fun purposes. The name of the album is directly what it means,” he told the Fader that year.

Watch the “Tick Tock” video above and stream the track via Spotify below.