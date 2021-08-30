Just a week after receiving 100 acres of land as a birthday gift from his manager, Young Thug already has big plans for what to do with the “Slime City” property.

Trey Williams, the Atlanta realtor who sold Thugger’s manage, Geoff Ogunlesi, the plot, spoke with TMZ and revealed the 30-year-old rapper has already connected with architects and engineers about his ideas.

Upon approval from the city, Thug plans on building new homes, a waterpark, a camping site, and a trail to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on the undeveloped land. He also wants to hold an annual music festival, “Slime Fest,” on the premises. Although it’s unclear where Slime City is exactly, WSB-TV reports the property is located somewhere in the rural Atlanta area, and features a muddy lake and wooded hills.