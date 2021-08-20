Young Thug has been enjoying a supremely eventful birthday week. After the rapper turned 30, his manager Geoff Ogunlesi, an A&R at 300 Entertainment, gifted him 100 acres of land to celebrate.

Atlanta realtor Trey Williams, who has done business with Thug in the past, took to Instagram to share the new purchase for him.

“Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1 🎈His manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down 100 Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money!Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done‼️” Williams wrote in the caption to the post.

The land is located in Atlanta and will be called Slime City when fully built, according to Williams’ caption. Thug now joins the likes of other rappers like Rick Ross who own several acres of property in the state of Georgia. This was only the tip of the iceberg in terms of gifts that Thug received for his birthday.

The list of gifts Thug included but was not limited to: a pink Bentley from Gunna, a Bottega Veneta piece from 21 Savage, a ring from Wheezy, a watch from Travis Scott, a chain from Metro Boomin, $100,000 from Jerrika Karlae, and gifts from his older brother Unfoonk, Peewee Roscoe, and Amina Diop.​​​​​​​