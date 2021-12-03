Fans of Young Dolph will get a chance to pay tribute to the late rapper, who was fatally shot at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis on Nov. 17, during a public memorial scheduled for later this month, ABC affiliate WATN of Memphis reports.

Pastor Earle Fisher, who spoke at Dolph’s private service on Tuesday, told HipHopDX that the public ceremony will be held on Dec. 16 at the 19,000-seat FedExForum, home of the Memphis Grizzlies.

“With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner,” Fisher said. “The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County, and often we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up.”

The news arrives alongside an announcement that Memphis will honor the late rapper by renaming a street for him.

According to Fox 13, a public ceremony revealing the street name is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 1 p.m., at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park. A vote will then be held by the city after the name of the street is revealed, according to WREG. The resolution is being sponsored by Councilman J.B. Smiley Jr.

Dolph’s family on Friday also shared a statement. “Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance,” the statement reads.

Dolph’s family continued, “Countries and communities all over the world have been honoring his life with murals and dedications, and these public acts of love are received warmly by our family. But how much more meaningful would it be to have his very own hometown do the same.”

Earlier this week, Dolph was laid to rest at a private funeral held at First Baptist Church Broad in Memphis. Pastor Fisher said it was an honor to be included in the celebration of Dolph’s life. “It was good to see his family, his friends, people who have cared for him come together and remember his life,” Fisher told ABC 24.

Check out photos and video from Dolph’s private funeral below.