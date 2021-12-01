A private funeral was held for Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., in Memphis on Tuesday as images began to hit social media of his loved ones posting pictures and videos.

Jeremy Pierre of Fox 13 Memphis shared images of the funeral program on Twitter, which included photos of Dolph and his grandmother from reportedly the first time she ever flew on a plane.

More detailed shots of the program from DJ Akademiks show the rapper being memorialized with pictures of his family and children. The front of the program also features what is presumably his childhood nickname, “Main Main.”

Videos coming from Memphis show Dolph’s casket being guided out the cemetery and through the neighborhood by a police escort.

Young Dolph’s close friend Key Glock recently honored the fallen rapper by getting a tattoo of him on his back.

“The only n***a that had my back no matter wad [sic],” Glock wrote in the caption for the pic of the tattoo. “So I stamp yo face on my bacc 💯 I love you dude 🐬💜.”

Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis on Wednesday, Nov. 17.