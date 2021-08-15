YNW Melly has been in prison for almost three years now after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder back in February 2019. The rapper recently released his latest album, Just A Matter of Slime, with features from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Young Thug, and more, and revealed that he helped produce the album while being behind bars.

According to TMZ, Melly spent the last eight months on the phone securing features, talking to sound engineers, and slowly but steadily perfecting the album. Melly has reportedly been giving engineers different directions and telling them where to tweak the album during these phone calls.

On the eve of Just A Matter of Slime’s release, Melly’s team posted a video of the rapper promoting the album in prison to his Instagram.

Melly assured his fans that he was doing well in prison and flexed the grill that he was still wearing. He appears to be in high spirits despite awaiting his court date for the murders of YNW affiliates Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Melly, and the rapper has also been hit with two civil suits from the families of the slain rappers. “In a wrongful death such as this, no amount of money will make the family whole, make the family happy,” attorney John M. Phillips told Complex of the case. “But that’s the way the civil justice system works.”