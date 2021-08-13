YNW Melly has just dropped his new album, Just A Matter of Slime, with a loaded lineup of artists featured on it, including Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Young Thug, and several others.

Despite Melly being in prison after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder back in February 2019, he and his team still managed to put together this album with the help of some of the biggest names in the industry. “Hope yall ain’t forget about me ? If so it’s all good I’ll be home in Just a Matter of Slime,” Melly’s team posted on his Instagram leading up to the album’s release.

Anchored by its features, Just A Matter of Slime delivers various melodic tracks mixed with club bangers and songs that reflect the 22-year-old rapper’s current situation. In November of last year, Melly, along with his mother and other team members, were hit with two civil suits that totaled millions of dollars by the families of two crew members that Melly is accused of murdering.

“In a wrongful death such as this, no amount of money will make the family whole, make the family happy,” attorney John M. Phillips told Complex of the case. “But that’s the way the civil justice system works.” Phillips is representing the families of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, the two YNW affiliates that YNW Melly and Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry are accused of killing.

The case continues to evolve, and while Melly’s fate lies in the balance, he’s still appearing on songs and dropping albums of his own, even behind bars.

You can listen to YNW Melly’s new album, Just A Matter of Slime, down below.