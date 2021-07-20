Kids can be menaces when it comes to doodling, with YG’s daughter, Harmony, unfortunately taking her artistic talents to the rapper’s white Lamborghini.

YG posted an image of her artwork on his Instagram Story, writing, “My daughter got me fucked up. How she disrespect the Lamborghini like that.”

However, it wasn’t long before he had his daughter right her wrongs by cleaning her mess up. It appears that YG posted another clip to his IG Story of his daughter wiping his car down, alongside the caption, “Clean up. Clean up,” alongside a series of heart eyes and laughing emojis.

YG’s Lambo could be priced anywhere between $390,000 to $400,000, which isn’t exactly pocket change.

In April, the rapper wrapped the car with flames as a promo for his Flame sneakers from his 4Hunnid shoe collection. “We’ve wrapped it a few times. We wrapped all these flames all over it. I know we’re gonna get a lot of comments about it. I think it looks pretty cool,” RDB LA Auto Center owner Vik Tchalikian said, who helped YG customize his car.

The Compton native has since welcomed his second child with Catelyn Sparks, a baby girl named Vibe.