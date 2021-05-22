YG continues to use his platform to give back to the community.

As reported by TMZ, the Compton-bred rapper stopped by Los Angeles’ Amity Foundation House on Friday to speak with recently released prisoners who were serving life sentences. As part of his visit, YG blessed the ex-inmates with pairs of his Block Runner sneakers released under his 4Hunnid imprint.

“I grew up out here in the streets, and I feel like I just wanna give back to the people ...” he told the men, who are staying at AFH as they try to get back on their feet. “I’m doing my own shoes, so it’s only right I let the community get some—show some love to the community and the people. Welcome home.”

The “Kommunity Service” rapper then snapped a few photos with the ex-inmates and encouraged them to take a pair of his $200 sneakers. TMZ reports he ended up giving away about $20,000 worth of new kicks.

“Shoes is everything. Shoes is something you need. When you wake up and you leave the house, you gotta put on a pair of shoes,” he told the outlet. “People love sneakers, first of all. But for the homies who are fresh out of prison from doing life sentences, they probably didn’t know they was gonna come home. [Now] they’re out, and they’re trying to figure out life and do the right thing. So I know when someone with status and celebrity pull up and just gift them with anything, I know they’ll appreciate it.”

YG made a similar donation back in March when he visited Skid Row to give away 50 pairs of his Block Runners to the homeless.