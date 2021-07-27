The only existing copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, previously forfeited as part of the Martin Shkreli saga, has been sold by the U.S. government.

In a press release shared Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said the sole copy of the Wu-Tang album—previously ordered to be forfeited as a substitute asset in connection with Shkreli’s 2018 sentencing—had indeed been sold. Due to a confidentiality provision, however, neither the identity of the buyer nor the price paid in the sale has been made public.

“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said Tuesday when announcing the sale. “With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete.”