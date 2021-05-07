During a testimony from an LAPD detective as part of a preliminary court hearing on Thursday, a witness account of Pop Smoke’s fatal shooting was detailed.

The New York Daily News reports Det. Christian Carrasco broke down the series of events that led to Pop’s death at 20 on Feb. 19, 2020. Taking to the witness stand, he said the intruders broke into the Airbnb house Pop where was staying in the early hours of the morning, using a window on the second floor. The “Dior” rapper was showering at the time, and a woman who was staying with him at the time had a gun held to her head.

“Shut the fuck up. Do you want to die?” said the intruder, who had a semiautomatic firearm.

Crediting the testimony of the woman for the information, Det. Carrasco added, “She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson [Pop Smoke] screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground. Two other individuals began to kick him.”

Pop Smoke’s mother Audrey Jackson was present during the hearing and reportedly looked visibly upset upon hearing the details.

During the struggle, Pop was able to get up and run downstairs, but not before the woman heard two further gunshots. “She follows Mr. Jackson, sees him on the ground and screams for Michael [Durodola] to call 911,” said Carrasco.

It is believed the suspects stole Pop Smoke’s “large gold watch” and other jewelery before fleeing the scene. After he was shot, Pop Smoke was rushed to the hospital where doctors attempted a “left thoracotomy” surgery, but he was unable to recover from his injuries.

The testimony came as part of the preliminary hearing for Corey Walker, the only adult suspect in the case. He has been charged with murder and robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of Pop Smoke, and if convicted could face the death penalty. The other suspects are underage, with one as young as 15, and have each been charged with murder and robbery.

Following the hearing, Pop Smoke’s brother, Obasi Jackson, criticized Smoke’s associates for their lack of “fighting” for their friend. “I’m sorry da real wasn’t with you. I’m sorry you said n***as would shoot back and they didn’t. I’m sorry you thought n***as would fight for you and they’re not even doing that in death,” he wrote. “Everybody gets mad when I speak up cause it threatens [their] position in this gang shit.”

“On God we gon figure this out @realpopsmoke I tried to warn you bout this gang shit… I should’ve tried harder,” he added in the caption. “It’s not fair how they doing you and I’m not allowing people to say they love you without proper recognition to you or the family!!!”