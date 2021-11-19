Kid Cudi reunites with Willow on her “Transparent Soul” remix, featuring Travis Barker.

The original track, produced by Tyler Cole, appeared on Willow’s released fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything. The artist told Rolling Stone the pop-punk cut was inspired by the following quote from spiritual activist/Hindu guru Radhanath Swami:

It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror. When we come in the presence of such a mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life.”

“I read that quote, and it really spoke to me,” Willow told the magazine. “And that’s kind of how the idea of this song came to be.”

Cudi confirmed his contribution via Twitter on Thursday with a video of his performance on the Willow Life Tour.

Cudi previously connected with Willow on “Rose Golden” from his 2016 project Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. Willow also appeared in the Cudi documentary A Man Named Scott, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. The film also included cameos by Kanye West; Timothée Chalamet; Shia LaBeouf; Lil Yachty; Pharrell; and Willow’s brother, Jaden Smith.

You can stream the “Transparent Soul” remix on all major platforms or check it out via YouTube above.