Will Smith says he’s considered stepping onto the Verzuz stage with fellow rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J. But he isn’t too confident he’ll come out with a win.

Smith spoke about the potential battle during a recent appearance on Sway in the Morning with his King Richard co-stars Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. At one point during the interview, the titular host asked Will if he had ever considered doing a Verzuz. Smith then revealed he and LL had already discussed it.

“Yeah, you know I was thinking about that. Me and L, we’re talking about doing one,” Smith said. “But I never had a chance to—I was writing my book … L is going to body me.”

Sway’s co-host Heather B weighed in on the proposed showdown, suggesting Will may have a better chance if he is accompanied by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“What’s dope about Will, though, Will and L was out when the era when it was the DJ and the rapper,” she said. “It was Eric B. and Rakim, Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince. Everybody had their DJ so don’t let [DJ Jazzy] Jeff on the turn tables.”

“That’s my secret weapon right there,” Smith responded.

LL has reportedly expressed interest in doing a Verzuz against two hip-hop greats who aren’t from his era. During an interview with The Morning Hustle earlier this year, Fat Joe claimed LL wanted to take on Drake or Jay-Z.

“LL Cool J, let me tell you, he’s my idol,” Joe said. “I wouldn’t even feel right, you know what I’m saying? I rap ’cause of him,” said Joe before adding, “LL wants JAY-Z or Drake. That’s who LL Cool J allegedly wants—Jay-Z or Drake.”