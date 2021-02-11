Fat Joe stopped by The Morning Hustle recently, where he admitted that he’d be down for a Verzuz against his former rival 50 Cent.

“I think the guys in the trap, I think the girls, I think everybody [would] be like, ‘Oh wow, we got a Verzuz 50 Cent [with] Fat Joe? Oh, I’m tuning into that joint.’… That’ll be the ideal one,” he said at the 12:30-mark of the interview. Joe didn’t specify how or why he picked Fif as his preferred opponent, but the two definitely have a history. Last year, Joe mentioned that he was “fake” offered $10 million to go box 50 at the height of their beef.

Also in the interview, Joe mentioned that he knew who LL Cool J wanted to be paired up against for a Verzuz. “LL Cool J, let me tell you, he’s my idol. I wouldn’t even feel right, you know what I’m saying? I rap ‘cause of him,” he said, adding that “LL wants Jay-Z or Drake. That’s who LL Cool J allegedly wants. Jay-Z or Drake.”

While he’s apparently aiming high for his Verzuz debut, LL Cool J isn’t the only rapper to suggest such a match-up. Snoop Dogg suggested a match-up between him and Jay-Z last year, while 50 Cent said he thinks Drake and Lil Wayne should compete in a Verzuz battle. For what it’s worth, Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz thinks Drake and Kanye West would make for a perfect match.

Watch the full interview on The Morning Hustle above.