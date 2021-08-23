Webbie was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after he wrapped up a performance at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia.
According to TMZ, which spoke with a rep for the rapper, Webbie is doing okay and is on his way home. “We’re told he went and got checked out by a doctor after the incident and was cleared to leave the hospital,” the outlet notes. While initial reports claimed Webbie suffered from a seizure, the rep said it’s still unclear what exactly happened.
The iconic Louisiana rapper was caught on camera looking a little green around the gills once he got offstage. As he was led out by his team, Webbie could be seen staggering and ultimately collapsing to the ground. His team quickly surrounded him and started to call for help. They ended up carrying Webbie out of the club themselves.
Prior to this incident, Webbie was making headlines for his beefs more than his music. Back in May, he publicly traded shots with Boosie Badazz on Instagram. It started after YFN Lucci posted a picture with the latter, which inspired Webbie to take the first shot. “N***az did that and doing all this shit for the boss now,” he commented on the photo, tagging Boosie directly. “But where the fuck all u n***az was when I sacrificed all my shit… N took care of families when you was in jail B...Just wondering.”
Boosie replied, “Smh truth is you never sent my mother a ‘dollar’ n y’all had FREE BOOSIE concerts all over she neva got a dime smh you lyin bra. Everybody know I’ve tried to help you millions of times. Every time we’ve tried to get you in the studio u leave.”
Stay tuned for word on Webbie’s recovery.