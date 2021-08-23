Webbie was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after he wrapped up a performance at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia.

According to TMZ, which spoke with a rep for the rapper, Webbie is doing okay and is on his way home. “We’re told he went and got checked out by a doctor after the incident and was cleared to leave the hospital,” the outlet notes. While initial reports claimed Webbie suffered from a seizure, the rep said it’s still unclear what exactly happened.