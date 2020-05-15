Boosie Badazz has been generating a lot of headlines this year for his controversial comments, and now he's publicly airing out his issues with Webbie. While he previously said that he didn't have beef with Webbie, the two have been going and forth on Instagram for the past few days.

It all kicked off after YFN Lucci posted a picture of himself with Boosie, which prompted Webbie to send the first shots. "Nice pic... N***az did that and doing all this shit for the boss now," he wrote in the comments of the post. "But where the fuck all u n***az was when I sacrificed all my shit... N took care of families when you was in jail B... Just wondering." He made it clear who the comment was directed at by tagging Boosie at the end.

When Boosie caught wind of the comment, he offered up a lengthy reply. "U coulda call me n***a smh," he wrote. "Smh truth is you never sent my mother a 'dollar' n y'all had FREE BOOSIE concerts all over she neva got a dime smh you lyin bra." He tagged Waka Flocka Flame, Yo Gotti, and Jeezy in the comments, assumedly to back up his claims. "Everybody know I've tried to help you millions of times. Every time we've tried to get you in the studio u leave."

He also indicated that Webbie had been difficult to work with when they went on tour together, despite earning up to $7,000 a show. "I put you on my tour and gave you 10k for 7 shows out my pocket so you be straight bra," he continued. "N WHAT U DO tried to sank the whole tour missing dates not doing radio etc. telling the DJ you only doin 3 songs." Additionally, he claimed he tried to get feature placements for Webbie "over n over again," concluding that he is the only person to blame. "U THE ONE TO BLAME FOR YOUR DOWNFALL," Boosie wrote.

As recently as January 2020, Boosie said that he had no issues with Webbie. "It ain't me dawg, we just don't see eye to eye on some shit," he told DJ Vlad. His comments on Instagram would indicate otherwise, however, as he claimed that Webbie did not help out his family at all. Shortly after making these comments, Boosie deleted his Instagram for a brief period. He's since returned, but it's unclear if he left due to the issues with Webbie or his most recent controversy.

Prior to the beef playing out publicly on Instagram, Boosie received a lot of criticism after he said he hired an adult to perform oral sex on his underage son and nephews. "I'm training these boys right," he said.