As the world awaits the release of his highly-anticipated third studio album Hall of Fame, set to arrive this Friday, Polo G paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers where he dropped a freestyle over DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

“One of the newer reasons they gon’ speak on pain when they spit / Feel like a therapist, I taught these lil’ ni**as how to vent / They get nominated for sh*t, like I didn’t spazz on they verse / Real soldier, tryna let the world know that I was first,” Polo raps over the classic Swizz Beatz production.

The freestyle arrives just four days before the 22-year-old Chicago native is set to release Hall of Fame, the official follow-up to his 2020 album THE GOAT. The forthcoming LP is highlighted by Polo’s first No. 1 single, “Rapstar,” as well as his recent collaboration with Lil Wayne, “Gang Gang.”

The tracklist also features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj (“For the Love of New York”), Roddy Ricch (“Fame & Riches”), Young Thug (“Losses”), Lil Durk (“No Return”), G Herbo (“Go Part 1”), DaBaby (“Party Lyfe”), Rod Wave (“Heart of a Giant”), and the late Pop Smoke, who shows up alongside frequent collaborator Fivio Foreign on “Clueless.”

In an Instagram post where he revealed the tracklist, Polo wrote, “I usually don’t even tap in for features but this time around I’m like fuck it I went & gat sum hard ass records w/ all my of my personal favorite artist & future hall of famers in my book. I’m missin a few but June 11th we gone turn up & take ova fasho. 10 featured songs 10 all me.”

Check out Polo G’s full freestyle up top, and stay tuned for Hall of Fame.