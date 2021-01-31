Machine Gun Kelly made his Saturday Night Live debut in sketch series' first episode of 2021.

"I remember when I was a kid watching @nbcsnl every weekend with my aunt and my dad, since they aren't here to see this moment, I'm going to perform the song I wrote for them on the show," MGK tweeted earlier this week. "Hopefully, I'll feel them there."

The 30-year-old rapper/actor kicked things off with a performance of "My Ex's Best Friend" solo.

The song appears on Tickets to My Downfall, MGK's fifth studio album that arrived back in September. The 15-track effort—which included appearances by Halsey, Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and Iann Dior—debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first rock album to lead the chart since 2019.

MGK's SNL appearances came just weeks after he released the project's accompanying film, Downfalls High, which he wrote and directed with Mod Sun.



Hours before his live performance, MGK was spotted carrying actress Megan Fox into NBC Studios. Engagement rumors began swirling around the couple earlier this week; however, a source told People magazine that the whispers aren't true.

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," the insider claimed. "Megan needs her divorce [from actor Brian Austin Green] to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though."