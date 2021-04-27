Justin Bieber linked with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on the The Tonight Show to perform his hit track “Peaches” during a segment of “Classroom Instruments.”

As the name suggests, “Classroom Instruments” involves artists performing a track strictly using instruments that would be found in a kid’s classroom. Previous artists who’ve joined the segment include Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson, Adele, and others.

Bieber played a toy piano and kazoo during the performance, Fallon played a shaker and kazoo, Questlove was on clappers, bongo, and kazoo while Black Thought was on the shaker and kazoo. They all also used brown paper bags.

“Peaches,” which features Daniel Caesar and Givēon, is on Bieber’s sixth studio album Justice. The single hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the seventh time Bieber reached the top of the chart. Justice also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is Bieber’s eighth to achieve No. 1.

In other news, DJ Khaled announced that both Justin Biber and Justin Timberlake will be on his upcoming Khaled Khaled album.

“I’m so stressed out in a good way mixing and mastering this album I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @justintimberlake,” Khaled wrote on IG last week. “My brothers I’m gonna call you back! I’m mixing BOTH of y’all’s VOCALS! 🔑 @justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago get ready for mastering! And @justintimberlake I just sent the record we did together off to mix My brothers I will call you RIGHT BACK! I’m in ALBUM MODE !!!! #99% DONE KHALED KHALED THE ALBUM COMING.”